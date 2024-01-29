Kansas City Chiefs WR admits someone robbed Ravens of Super Bowl appearance
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl and everyone has their own way of celebrating.
Travis Kelce took to smooching Taylor Swift. But Marquez Valdes-Scantling took a different approach, jumping on Twitter to drop the most hilarious tweet of the postseason.
"At The Bank," MVS wrote along with a pair of photos of infamous Chiefs fan and bank robber ChiefsAholic.
Bravo MVS, that tweet is almost as good as the 22-yard third-down catch that iced the game for Kansas City.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling invokes famous Chiefs fan bank robber to troll Ravens
Let's break down the layers of that joke, because it's beautiful.
First, who is ChiefsAholic? The Chiefs superfan who attended games in Kansas City in a full-body wolf suit made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2023 when his arrest for bank robbery was revealed.
Xaviar Michael Babudar was charged with robbery in December 2022. After he was released on bond in February 2023, he cut his ankle monitor and went on the run. Law enforcement finally caught up with him in July. In total, he was indicted for three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.
The Chiefs have a famous bank robber in their fanbase. And they just went into Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium to rob the Ravens of a Super Bowl appearance. No banks are safe when KC is involved.
That element of the joke will touch a nerve with Ravens fans though. They're fully convinced they were legitimately robbed by the refs with multiple dubious calls going in favor of the Chiefs.
Chiefs fans, of course, will point to the equally questionable holding call that took one of their touchdowns off the board.
The bad news for the Chiefs is that the Super Bowl is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That's an airline sponsor.