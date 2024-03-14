Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Latest injury update for Clippers vs. Bulls
Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with back spasms recently. Find out his status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls.
By Curt Bishop
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Los Angeles comes into this game with a record of 41-23, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are fighting for their playoff lives as they own a record of 32-34 and sit at ninth in the Eastern Conference.
The Clippers have a few question marks coming into this game. One of them pertains to the availability of veteran forward Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard left the game early on Tuesday night as the Clippers fell 118-100 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though at the very least, he was able to travel to Chicago with the team.
On the NBA's injury report for today, Leonard is listed as questionable for tonight's matchup with the Bulls.
Kawhi Leonard is questionable vs. Bulls
While there is obviously a chance that Leonard will be good to go for tonight, his being questionable isn't exactly a great sign.
The Clippers are playing solid basketball this season and are only four games back of the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West. In order to pass the trio of teams they trail, they'll need Kawhi healthy and ready to go for the remainder of the season.
The Bulls are far from a powerhouse, but having Leonard healthy would give the Clippers a nice advantage, especially since the Bulls are currently without Zack LaVine, who is out for the season after undergoing foot surgery.
Leonard is currently dealing with back spasms, which could lead to him missing tonight's game. Los Angeles is already without Russell Westbrook, who is recovering from a left-hand fracture.
To make matters worse, James Harden is also questionable for tonight's game in Chicago. He is dealing with a left shoulder strain. The possibility of not having both Leonard and Harden available is certainly real for tonight, and that is certainly the last thing Los Angeles needs this late in the season.
If this is the case, then the Clippers are going to need to rely heavily on Paul George and Ivica Zubac to carry the load in the two stars' absence.
The Clippers will certainly hope that Leonard is good to go for tonight's contest in Chicago. We'll see if he ends up getting the green light to play. His latest ailment certainly isn't a good sign.
He has been able to stay healthy for most of this season. Over the course of 58 games, Leonard is averaging 23.7 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He also has a 52.3 field goal percentage and is shooting 42.6 percent from three.