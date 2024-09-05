Kellen Moore could torture Cowboys with potential plan for Eagles
By Mark Powell
Kellen Moore has had a tumultuous few seasons since he left the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Moore spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but when the coaching staff was let go in favor of Jim Harbaugh, the offensive coordinator bolted for a better job. Moore signed on with Nick Sirianni's staff to be the Eagles offensive coordinator, and he has full autonomy to employ his system.
If Moore succeeds, he should be a prime head coaching candidate as early as this offseason. He could also help lead the Eagles to a deep postseason run, so it's a win-win. Part of Moore's gameplan is to develop DeVonta Smith, and use him as a CeeDee Lamb-type. While it's tough to make such a comparison -- Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and just signed a lucrative extension -- Smith is talented in his own right.
Moore wants to take advantage of Smith's speed, in particular, by moving him around the offensive formation. This is an area Lamb has excelled in recent years, so it's no surprise Moore sees some similarities between the two. Lamb has two inches on Smith, but the latter is quicker and a similar route-runner.
Kellen Moore can get revenge on the Cowboys, use DeVonta Smith like CeeDee Lamb
When Moore was hired, both Smith and AJ Brown praised their new OC for his motion offense.
"I think it's going to be great," DeVonta Smith said. "Get a new style of offense around. Let guys -- not have more freedom -- but be able to do things that we weren't allowed to do. Move guys around, things like that. Overall, it's always (good) to have a fresh start."
Sirianni and Co. have not employed such a strategy. Since he was hired, Sirianni sent wide receivers in motion just over 30 percent of the time, which was the lowest in the league.
"I'd say when it comes to certain routes, trusting each other, me and Jalen [Hurts], Smitty [DeVonta Smith], everyone on the field," A.J. Brown said. "Just trusting each other, being on the same page. Make sure you have the spot when it's time. I think that's a pretty good thing, a pretty fun thing for a wide receiver."
The Eagles offense should look much different in 2024, and Moore is to blame. He used his time in Dallas as his training ground of sorts, and he clearly noticed some trends with Lamb. Moving a wide receiver across the formation can reveal a few things. First, it can tell the quarterback if certain secondary players near the line of scrimmage. Second, it also reveals if a cornerback will follow a wideout in man-to-man coverage.
There's little reason not to employ that strategy. However, if Smith has a breakout season that is Lamb-esque, Moore might have a head coaching gig sooner than expected.