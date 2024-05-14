Is Kelsey Mitchell playing tonight? Latest injury update for Fever vs. Sun
By Ian Levy
All eyes will be on the Indiana Fever tonight as they kick off their 2024 WNBA season with phenom Caitlin Clark at the helm. The Fever will have their work cut out for them, starting their season on the road against a Connecticut Sun team that has been an inner-circle contender for the past two seasons and upgraded their depth this offseason in meaningful ways.
The Fever have plenty of talent on their roster — both rising stars like Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith and steady veterans like Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell to help support them. Indiana is hoping to make a playoff push this season and would love to get out to a strong start but they may have to do it without Mitchell, one of their key backcourt pieces.
Kelsey Mitchell is doubtful for the Indiana Fever regular-season opener against the Sun
Mitchell hasn't played at all during the preseason and is officially doubtful for tonight's opener, per Matt Cohen of Winsidr as she works to recover from an ankle injury. Mitchell was the team's leading scorer last season, averaging 18.2 points per game and shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. She's a slasher and high-volume shooter who can put up points in a hurry.
When the Fever are fully healthy, Mitchell is likely the starting off-guard, playing next to Clark and giving the team a pair of on- and off-ball threats who power the offense. With Mitchell out, Erica Wheeler will likely start at point guard and share ball-handling responsibilities with Clark — a lineup they used in the team's first preseason game.
While playing without Mitchell puts them at a disadvantage, the Fever have the firepower to make this an exciting game. In particular, the interior matchups between Boston and Smith for Indiana and Alyssa Thomas for the Suns will be key.