Kenley Jansen tries to steal a bit of Mets OMG magic for struggling Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox lost their second game in a row to the New York Mets, their fourth in a row overall, and their ninth in their last 12 games on Tuesday night to fall to 70-69 on the year. They're still mathematically alive in the postseason race, but with FanGraphs giving them just 12.5 percent odds to make the playoffs, they're going to need to turn things around -- and quickly.
Kenley Jansen appeared to be as desperate as any member of the Red Sox we've seen recently to try and turn things around, and he pulled a page out of one of the hottest teams in baseball's playbook, the Mets.
Jansen was seen wearing an OMG shirt, honoring Jose Iglesias' song that has taken New York City by storm, before Wednesday's series finale.
Not only did Jansen wear the shirt, but he even sang "Oh my God" and did the hand motions that Mets players do when singing the song.
For those unfamiliar, Mets utility man Jose Iglesias came out with a new song titled OMG at the end of June, and it has been the rallying cry that the Mets needed.
That night, after a Mets win, he performed the song at Citi Field live in front of the fans. The Mets have played the song over the PA system when they hit home runs, and have a sign they've used in the dugout to celebrate hitting home runs.
Since the song came out, the Mets have gone 36-25 and are currently 0.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third Wild Card spot as of this writing.
With how poorly the Red Sox have been playing since the All-Star break and especially lately, they could use a spark of some sort. Vibes are at an all-time low.
If Jansen taking some of the OMG Mets magic can springboard Boston to a nice winning streak to get back into the postseason race, who knows, maybe the Red Sox will come up with OMG celebrations of their own. It is, after all, a great song to listen to, and the shirt is pretty cool too.