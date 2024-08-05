Kenny Pickett close to tumbling down the Eagles QB depth chart
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers dumped Kenny Pickett when they had the chance, much because of his own doing. When the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, thus providing more competition for Pickett in the quarterback room, the Pitt product was taken aback when Mike Tomlin and Co. wouldn't guarantee him first reps at training camp, per reports. With that in mind, the Steelers didn't take kindly to Pickett's attitude and shipped him out of town.
Frankly, that worked out well for everyone involved. Pittsburgh received some extra draft capital for a quarterback they didn't want to play. The Eagles now have an evolved quarterback room behind Jalen Hurts. And even Pickett gets to play closer to home, as the south Jersey native grew up rooting for Philadelphia sports teams.
Could the Eagles relegate Kenny Pickett to third string?
On the surface, such a trade made sense. Even in mini-camp, Pickett got rave reviews from the Eagles coaching staff regarding his professionalism and work with Hurts. Unfortunately, some Philly fans and media are starting to see through that:
"Might be time to have the Tanner McKee over Kenny Pickett discussion," Elliot Shorr-Parks wrote on X. "Would be very curious to see them both get reps with the 1st team offense just to see who does better. It might be McKee."
Uh, already? Look, Pickett is no Dan Marino, but he has starting experience in the NFL, and has proven he can play juuussssttt well enough to help his team win. Sure, the margin for error around Pickett goes down immensely as compared to when Hurts is under center, but turning to a rookie is a bold move, and hardly warranted just yet.
McKee is a sixth-round selection out of Stanford who has impressed early in camp with the backups and third-stringers. The best bet for McKee is to lock down a practice squad position, and showcase his high-football IQ in the quarterback room. The Eagles didn't spend a third-round pick just to send Pickett packing, one would hope.
Either way, Eagles fans are sure to find out what Steelers fans have long known about Pickett. The local product is far from a prodigal son. His downfield vision is limited, he's quick to escape the pocket and, much to his credit, he's good for a couple flashy plays late in games assuming his defense is good enough to keep the opposing QB under 25 points.
A new offensive system will do Pickett some good, as Matt Canada was an atrocity. But it's about time we all realize some of Pickett's problems are on the man himself.