Kentucky NIL sponsor details the depths of John Calipari’s failures
John Calipari's NIL failures loom large as Kentucky considers his future as the leader of its basketball program.
By Mark Powell
John Calipari and Mitch Barnhart will likely meet on Tuesday to discuss the latter's future as the head basketball coach of Kentucky. On Calipari's radio show, the head coach sounded confident he'd be retained, while also acknowledging that he's failed Kentucky fans, and hasn't lived up to his own standard the past few years.
Kentucky has lost to Saint Peter's and Oakland the last two tournaments. While both teams were underdogs against the Wildcats ahead of March Madness, there is a consistent theme among the two -- both were led by upperclassmen.
Calipari and Kentucky have become a one-and-done factory which no longer plays in modern college basketball. The best teams are led by veteran talent, and team turnover is key. With the transfer portal and NIL as key cogs in the system, Calipari must adapt to the new ways. Thankfully, one avenue Calipari was reportedly ignoring could aid his new approach, assuming he is willing to change.
John Calipari reportedly ignored huge NIL offers from Kentucky booster
In an article for Kentucky Sports Radio, Tyler Thompson spoke with Wildcats booster Nate Burns, who owns a collectibles store in Middle Tennessee. Burns reportedly offered Antonio Reeves an NIL deal which would have paid him six figures, but needed approval from Calipari first. Burns claimed he never heard back from Coach Cal.
"What I learned throughout the process was basketball is entirely different than football. I had a couple of NIL agents that I reached out to explain that, ‘Hey, everything has to go through Cal,’ and I’m thinking, ‘What?'” Burns said. “He tells me, ‘You know, this sounds like something Cal would go for. It makes sense. It’s a true name, image, likeness agreement. We’ll let you know.’ And of course, we never hear back from him. No phone call, no text, no nothing back.”
Burns also outlined another seven-figure NIL deal he wanted approve for a separate Kentucky player which he has yet to hear back about.
For Calipari and Kentucky to succeed in this new era of college basketball, he needs to be more susceptible to such offers, especially if the Wildcats hope to keep some of their key players around. The likes of Reeves and Reed Sheppard could go pro, of course, but they might be more willing to stay knowing they could make a similar amount of money in college.
It's an unfamiliar business for Calipari, who previously sold prospects on eventual NBA success. However, even Calipari knows that model was best built for a decade ago.