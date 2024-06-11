Kevin Durant proves he wants nothing to do with Thunder return narrative
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns found themselves on the Cancun transit after being swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Phoenix Big Three played their first season together but failed to gel at the right time. With the NBA Finals two games in, KD found a way to trend on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.
His legacy has been a topic of discussion since he departed from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.
Rumors have been floating around regarding the possibility of Durant returning to OKC. Some critics and analysts believe that if he went back to the Thunder and won a title, it would "re-shape his legacy."
In a recent tweet, Durant addressed the notion of him returning to Oklahoma City to redeem his legacy. He responded to the tweet but didn't hesitate to add an extra jab.
LeBron James - Kevin Durant legacy?
Some may take KD's tweet to heart or call him sensitive. Sometimes two things can be true and both tweets had some validity.
Just Phil's tweet about KD going back to where he started and how winning a championship would revamp his legacy has some accuracy to it. LeBron James did receive a lot of slack for signing with the Miami Heat but for different reasons. James managed to win two titles in Miami but decided to go back to the Cleveland Cavaliers to capture the franchise's first title. He also went to the Los Angeles Lakers and helped them raise banner No. 17.
Although Durant helped the Golden State Warriors capture two titles in 2017 and 2018, he faced criticism for joining the team he lost to in the West Conference Finals (2016). To this day, some analysts and critics have called this the "weakest move" in NBA history.
KD's clap back to Just Phil's tweet was loaded on two fronts, he denied the possibility of returning to OKC and he doesn't seem worried about his legacy being stained. Sure a reunion with the Thunder would be a great sight to see.
Would Durant returning to the Thunder help his legacy? Considering their current roster and how impressive they were in the postseason, it may not be a foregone conclusion. Not to mention, there is a new face of the franchise, and his name is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.