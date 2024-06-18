Cupid's arrow finally working: Kings may be interested in trading for Zach LaVine
Last season, it was known that Zach LaVine "would be very amenable to a Sacramento move" and now the Kings might feel the same way. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Kings "have had calls with Chicago involving Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso." The potential departure of Malik Monk is a major factor in their pursuit of LaVine.
Malik Monk will be a hot free agent after averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting. As Moore reports, the Kings can offer Monk a four-year, $72 million contract but rebuilding teams like "Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando" can offer more.
LaVine on the other hand, can still be a solid offensive starter for any contending team is extremely overpaid with four more years of a five-year, $215 million contract coming. The two-time All-Star is also injury-prone and likely needs a team that has a good defensive point guard to take care of elite guard matchups in the playoffs.
Despite all of this, the Kings could be the team to take on LaVine as his 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 45 percent shooting is enough to qualify the guard as a C/D-tier star. As Moore notes, Sacramento is offering "Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and draft pick compensation." for an upgrade in talent.
Kings possibly interested in trading for Zach LaVine
While LaVine has a lot of flaws, trading for him could be a good move for the Kings if they were to acquire Alex Caurso as part of the deal. More or less, it's hard to justify the Kings getting LaVine's basketball services where they don't get a solid 3-and-D wing as part of the deal.
Assuming Domantas Sabonis cleans up his playoff play, the Kings likely only need LaVine to be a scoring punch on top of De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis. Chicago doesn't have good 3-and-D wings outside of Caurso, making a deal not worth it unless both veterans are it.
Even though the Kings would love adding LaVine and Caurso to their squad, it's hard to see how Chicago could give up Caruso as the guard is key to the franchise's chase for the mediocre seventh or eighth seed/play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.