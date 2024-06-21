Kings jump the line to make sure Malik Monk doesn’t leave: Contract details, grade
In the past few years, the Kings' Malik Monk has built a reputation as a top reserve scorer in the league and is now being paid accordingly. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Kings moved quickly to re-sign Monk to a massive new deal.
Monk was considered one of the better free agents available this offseason averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 44 percent shooting from the floor. The guard has played the last two years for the Kings, soaring in his reserve role. With this new contract, Monk is likely getting around $19.5 million annually with raises structuring a five percent increase each season.
Monk has been one of the top reserve options since the 2021-22 season when he shined with the L.A. Lakers averaging 13.8 points on 47 percent shooting. The 6-foot-3 veteran signed with the Sacramento Kings the year after and still put up incredible numbers for a veteran coming off the bench.
The timing of this signing seems to suggest Sacramento was reportedly preparing to trade for a package of Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso seemingly settling for Malik Monk once Alex Caruso was moved to the Thunder. On Monk's side, the guard likely decided to stick with the Kings over bigger offers that may have been coming from "Detroit, Charlotte, and Orlando." Clearly, Sacramento wanted to keep Monk out of free agency with a long-term deal.
While this signing is no 500+ feet home run by any means, Monk is a great reserve veteran in this league and will likely continue to be for the foreseeable future. Yes, the Kings might not have the space to trade for a third star or an upgrade at the wing starter spot but the franchise was able to keep Monk on a deal that is easily tradable.
In the third year of this signing, this contract will likely be considered a discount as he will probably continue to be a top reserve in the league. If Monk can keep being the offensive engine he has been in the last two years, it's easy to say that the fanbase or the Kings front office will not lose much sleep over the annual commitment to the guard.