Kirk Cousins picks his side in looming Blooper war with awesome Braves chain
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has made the rounds this week, appearing at the Atlanta United FC match and throwing out the first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game on Sunday Night Baseball. Cousins even made an appearance in the broadcast booth to talk shop on ESPN.
The Falcons quarterback threw a strike of a first pitch to Braves mascot Blooper. He also repped a chain that immediately endeared him to Braves fans.
Are the chains a bit corny? Yes, absolutely, but Cousins has been up to this act for years since he started sporting them in Minnesota. At this point, he might as well stick with the gig, regardless of if we're laughing with him, or at him.
Kirk Cousins has chosen his side in the Blooper wars to come
It should come as not surprise that Cousins is Team Blooper, as the quarterback has to call Atlanta home for at least the next three years, if not more. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract which includes an opt out after the third season.
As far as Blooper goes, he routinely draws the ire of Phillies fans. Philadelphia defeated the Braves in back-to-back postseasons, and Blooper received plenty of hate on social media, including a few tweets that probably crossed the line, even if technically aimed at a mascot.
Phillies fans consider Blooper a Phillie Phanatic knock-off, which doesn't help matters. The Phanatic just celebrated its birthday on Sunday. Do not ask me why I know that.
Philadelphia and Atlanta are on another collision course this season, whether it be for the NL East crown or in yet another postseason matchup. The Braves have won six straight division crowns, which is a streak the Phillies would prefer to end. Their last World Series title came in the 2021 season.