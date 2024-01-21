Knicks rumors: Top trade target makes a very clear pitch for NYK to come get him
As New York continues to fight for home court advantage in the playoffs, it seems like a top trade target is making a case for the Knicks to trade for him.
With the New York Knicks embracing a veteran-led roster, it seems like the squad may be interested in trading for Bruce Brown. According to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post, Bruce Brown has told reporters that he is the "type of player" head coach Tom Thibodeau likes. Bruce adds that he has admired Thibodeau for years.
The Knicks are perfect candidates to trade for Brown as the squad is currently shopping Quentin Grimes and the team has Evan Fournier as a salary-matching contract in any deal. The franchise has plenty of first-round picks but, likely, only one or two of those will be needed to make a deal appealing enough for the Raptors to accept a potential trade.
Grimes is good enough value for Brown but since multiple teams are lining up to trade for the veteran, it may require one or two first-round picks. The Knicks can clearly make a deal for Brown, the question is should the squad do a deal for him?
Is it a good move for the Knicks to trade for Bruce Brown?
To be quite honest, it would probably not be for the best if New York traded for Bruce Brown. This is a franchise that doesn't have a lot of young promising players left and needs an All-NBA veteran who they can pair with Jalen Brunson. Yes, the Knicks seem to be heavily linked to Karl-Anthony Towns but the Timberwolves will not accept a deal just because the All-NBA center wants to go to a certain team.
Yes, the Knicks have plenty of draft picks to trade for in any deal for a superstar. Still, the franchise doesn't have any young players to trade with in a deal. The other problem is the fact that Bruce Brown isn't a great iso-offensive creator. While New York would be a great defensive team with Brown on the roster, the Knicks would still probably struggle on the offensive end in the playoffs.
No matter what happens, it seems like the Knicks will continue to be linked to Bruce Brown going forward.