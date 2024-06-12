Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Mavs, Game 3
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are squaring off in the NBA Finals. Boston enjoys a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games of the series at home. Now the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Two more wins, and the Celtics will have secured their first NBA title since 2008.
However, Boston may be playing one man down as the status of big man Kristaps Porzingis is uncertain. The 7-foot-3 center suffered a torn medial retinaculum, which caused the dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg in Game 2. The injury is unrelated to the calf injury that kept him out for the previous two rounds of the playoffs.
According to today's injury report on NBA.com, Porzingis is listed as questionable for Game 3.
Kristaps Porzingis questionable for Game 3
The Celtics were without Porzingis for several rounds this postseason leading up to the NBA Finals. His return gave them a boost in Game 1.
Porzingis has stated that he hopes to play through the injury, but that may be difficult considering how much time he missed and that another injury has popped up just two days after his return. If Porzingis isn't ready to go for Game 3, the Celtics will be forced to rely heavily on Al Horford at the No. 5 spot.
Now, it has become important for the Celtics to try and wrap this series up as quickly as possible. If Porzingis is out for the rest of the series, that could spell trouble and give the Mavericks a chance to get back into the series.
But if he can play through it, the Celtics should still have the advantage, especially going into Dallas with a 2-0 series lead. As for now though, Porzingis's status is uncertain, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to go for Game 3 or if the Celtics will have to rest him for the rest of the series.
We'll see if he's able to push through it and stay in the lineup. Boston hopes to have him ready to go for tonight against his former team.
On the Mavericks' side, Luka Doncic is listed as probable after suffering a thoracic contusion in Game 2 of the series. Things are obviously far less clear on the Celtics' side as they await the word on their star big man.