Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Mavs, Game 4
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Celtics are one win away from capturing their first NBA title since 2008. Game 4 of the series is tonight in Dallas. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will air on ABC and ESPN2.
It could all end tonight, and the City of Boston could have a chance to celebrate yet another championship.
Game 3 was a back-and-forth affair, but the Celtics pulled it out and took a 3-0 series lead. They also managed to do it without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who after returning from a calf injury suffered another injury in Game 2 and was forced to miss Game 3.
Al Horford picked up the slack for Boston, but Porzingis's status for Game 4 is uncertain. Today's NBA.com injury report lists him as questionable for Game 4. However, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says Porzingis has made some improvements and is lobbying to play in Game 4.
Kristaps Porzingis questionable for Game 4, but return is possible
The Celtics were just fine on Wednesday night in Game 3 without him. If he can't play in Game 4, they will at least have Horford who can man the middle in his absence.
But if Porzingis is truly improving as Mazzulla says, then he could potentially take the floor at some point in Game 4. It's clear that he is lobbying to at least get in on the action for tonight's game. It might be best not to rush him back though, especially with the Celtics already up 3-0 in the series.
If he's good to go though, the Celtics will have an even bigger advantage for Game 4 as they look to officially close out the Mavericks and secure their 18th NBA title.
Porzingis left Game 2 early due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, which forced him to sit out Game 3. His prior injury kept him out for the last two rounds of the playoffs leading up to the finals.
We'll see if he's good to go for Game 4 or if the Celtics are comfortable going with Horford at the No. 5 spot and rest Porzingis.