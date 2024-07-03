Lakers give JJ Redick some much-needed veteran experience on the sidelines
By Lior Lampert
Previous reporting revealed the Los Angeles Lakers were targeting former NBA Coach of the Year Dwayne Casey to join head coach JJ Redick's staff. Since then, the Detroit Pistons front office associate has "withdrawn his name from consideration," per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Nevertheless, the Lakers bounced back nicely, successfully recruiting two prominent veteran assistants and former head coaches on Wednesday: Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, adding that McMillan and Brooks have combined for 1,189 during their respective head coaching stints.
Redick has never coached beyond a fourth-grade level -- seriously. Naturally, taking on the responsibility of guiding one of the most famous and successful organizations in American sports will be an adjustment. So, having two well-traveled individuals who have been in his shoes and succeeded in the NBA on the sidelines bodes well for all parties.
Brooks served as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards for 12 seasons from 2008-21. He went 521-414 in the 405, including three trips to the Western Conference Finals. However, his tenure in D.C. didn't go as well, posting a 183-207 record en route to three playoff appearances. He served as an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers the past three seasons but will now make his way to Los Angeles.
McMillan spent 12 years as a point guard for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1986-98 before becoming their head coach in 2000. After five seasons with Rain City, he had terms with the Blazers, Indiana Pacers and most recently the Atlanta Hawks. Collectively, he is 760-668, with 11 postseason bids, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals the last time we saw him calling the shots.
Moreover, McMillan and Brooks enjoyed lengthy playing careers, like Redick. They all know what it takes to be a pro on and off the court, which will get the Lakers locker room to buy in. Each new addition will be a valuable resource at Redick's disposal, albeit for different reasons. McMillan is a developmental coach, while Brooks is more of an offensive specialist.
Overall, these are two home run hires for the Lakers. Perhaps missing out on Casey was a blessing in disguise.