Lamar Jackson finally admits the unfiltered, NSFW truth about how much he hates Chiefs
The NFL is set to kickoff the season in just a few short hours and they couldn't have scheduled a better opening game.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the MVP and AFC No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship rematch. These very well could be two of the top teams in the league, again this season.
Last season, the Chiefs were able to contain the run from Baltimore and Lamar Jackson, partially because of their scheme and partially because of the wear and tear on Jackson's body. Jackson would throw the ball 37 times while the Ravens ran the ball just 16 times in the 17-10 loss that ended their season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got the best of him.
Ravens-Chiefs Week 1 matchup has a bit more meaning to Lamar Jackson than he cares to admit
Earlier this week, Jackson was quick to dismiss the idea that this would be a "revenge game" of any sort.
"Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game,"Jackson said. "I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win."
Fansided's Kinnu Singh wasn't buying this idea though and, honestly, neither am I.
"After having their hopes for a championship dashed by Kansas City, Baltimore will be in attendance to witness the Chiefs unveil their Super Bowl LVIII banner. There’s no doubt the Ravens will have a bitter taste in their mouth during the pregame ceremonies, regardless of whether the reigning MVP will admit it or not," Singh wrote.
Now, Jackson himself has made it quite obvious that the 2023 AFC Championship Game still sits in his mind today. Not only is the game in his mind, but he has some pretty intense feelings about the contest.
“How I’m feeling right now,” he says after a practice in June, “I wish I was feeling like this, body-wise, in the AFC Championship. We would have won the game. I would have been able to move around for my guys. With me just hurting and can’t move, I know if my legs were good, we would have won that s---. We wouldn’t have even had to throw the ball. F---throwing the ball.”
I mean, how much more direct can Jackson be that this game has extra meaning?
I would venture to say that the Ravens will do a heavy dose of running the ball, both with Jackson and the team's new running back Derrick Henry, in tonight's contest. As much as Jackson dismissed that this would be a revenge game, he and the Ravens will be out there to prove a point tonight.