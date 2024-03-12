Lamar Jackson trolls Tiki Barber, sends message to new Steelers rival in single tweet
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson teased former teammate Patrick Queen for signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers while trolling Tiki Barber.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL world was infatuated with the drama surrounding former New York Giants running backs Tiki Barber and Saquon Barkley. During his radio show on WFAN, Barber was informed of Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and said tongue-in-cheek, "You're dead to us Saquon. Good luck, you're dead to me." That sparked Barkley to respond, defending his decision to sign with the rival Eagles while claiming that Barber never supported him during his time with the Giants.
Barber's comments have spurned a new trend in the NFL. For meme purposes, of course.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has jumped on the trend quickly, using it to poke fun at his former teammates who chose to join their AFC North rivals.
Lamar Jackson trolls Patrick Queen, Geno Stone with Tiki Barber quote after leaving Ravens
On Tuesday, Jackson trolled now-former teammate and linebacker Patrick Queen, who agreed to terms with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on a three-year, $41 million contract. -
Jackson responded to the NFL official Twitter account's post about Queen agreeing to terms with the Steelers. Jackson repeated Barber's quote but included a Spongebob Squarepants meme.
On Monday safety Geno Stone agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals on a two-year, $15 million contract on Monday. Jackson responded to a tweet from the official NFL Twitter account by tagging Stone and repeating Barber's line.
The Ravens were one game short of making Super Bowl 58 this past season, but lost 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens had a tough offseason ahead of them, as they had plenty of talent leaving via free agency.
Stone joined the Bengals. Queen is heading to Pittsburgh to play with the Steelers. Running back Gus Edwards left to play for Jm Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting guard Josh Simpson is heading to the New York Jets. Long-snapper Tyler Ott is joining the Washington Commanders. That's just the departures thus far.
The Ravens did make some big moves this offseason. They are signing running back Derrick Henry to a two-year deal worth over $20 million deal. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike avoided Jackson's "wrath" after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $98 million contract extension.
For the next Ravens player who leaves for the Steelers, Bengals, or Cleveland Browns, just know that Jackson will hit you with the "you're dead to me" quote. Of course, Jackson is only kidding.