Saquon Barkley claps back at Tiki Barber, defends decision to sign with Eagles
- Tiki Barber lashed out at Saquon Barkley for signing with the Eagles
- Barkley hit back: "Don’t smile in my face when you see me."
- Can they both be right?
The rivalry between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles is fierce, so fans don't take it lightly when a player from one side swaps to the other. Former players don't either.
At least that's the case with Tiki Barber, the former Giants running back. He had strong comments about Saquon Barkley after the running back signed with the Eagles on Monday.
"You're dead to us, Saquon. Goord luck, you're dead to me," Barber said.
Barkley wasn't going to let that one go without a response.
Saquon Barkley responds to Tiki Barber's "You're dead to me" comments
"lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team," Barkley tweeted. "I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm [guaranteed money] which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs."
In another tweet, Barkley continued going after Barber: "You been a hater since I got to New York … and all the 'Dead to me' talk don’t smile in my face when you see me."
Saquon Barkley and Tiki Barber are both in the right
Let's be honest, everyone is right here.
Barber and Giants fans are motivated by rivalry. They look at Barkley's decision and just see him wearing enemy colors. If he had signed with the Bears or Texans, who Jordan Schultz reported were other finalists, then he wouldn't get this level of vitriol directed his way. They're allowed to be angry. This is sports and rivalries matter.
At the same time, Schultz also reported that the Giants never made an offer to retain Barkley. The team conceded all rights to the running back's loyalty.
Meanwhile, Barkley is motivated by guaranteed money. At his position, he has to be. Longevity is limited for a running back. He's unlikely to get a chance at another lucrative contract. He doesn't owe the Giants anything, certainly not to the point of turning down hard-earned dollars.