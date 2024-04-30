When was the last time an NBA team won back-to-back titles?
With the Denver Nuggets advancing to the semifinals, let's take a look at the last team to win back-to-back titles.
By Kyle Delaney
Last year, the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in four games and went on to win their first championship in franchise history. This season, after beating the Lakers in five games, the Nuggets are now one step closer to back-to-back championships.
It was true at the beginning of this season, and it's still true now - the road to the NBA Finals runs through Denver. As the Nuggets prepare to face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, they hope to advance for a chance to defend their championship crown. With the odds of a back-to-back championship becoming a reality for Denver, we looked at the last time a team won a back-to-back title.
Obviously, we know about the 89'-90' Detroit Pistons (we'll be back) and the 91'-93' Chicago Bulls, as they have forever cemented their place in NBA history and lore. We also can't forget about the early 00's Lakers, who won three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002, followed by back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. However, the question remains, who was the last team to do so and when?
The last team to win back-to-back titles: Golden State Warriors (2017,2018)
It's no surprise that the Golden State Warriors were the last team to take home back-to-back championships, winning both in 2017 and 2018. This is widely considered one of the best basketball teams ever. This Warriors' team style of play, characterized by exceptional three-point shooting and unselfish ball movement revolutionized the game and inspired teams across the league to adapt and evolve.
This Warriors era was not just the peak "Splash Brothers" era, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 592 three-pointers in a single season. (Fun fact: During the 2016-17 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves made 601 3-pointers, only 8 more than Steph and Klay combined.) This was also Kevin Durant's first season in Golden State.
Before the Warriors, the Miami Heat won consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013, led by LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.
One championship alone is enough for most franchises, as a surprising number of teams (10 of them) are still searching for their first title. Only 13 NBA teams have won back-to-back championships in NBA history. Whether or not Denver will raise that number up to 14 remains to be seen.