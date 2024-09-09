Latest Tyreek Hill detainment details paint a concerning picture from Week 1 incident
By Mark Powell
Tyreek Hill had a memorable Sunday for the wrong reasons. Sure, Hill scored a memorable 80-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his Week 1 started on a sour note, hence the celebration he pulled out of his back pocket in the aftermath.
Hill was detained just outside of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for speeding and failing to wear his seatbelt. Hill definitely should've been given a citation -- which he was, much like your average American -- but the rest of the incident is a little murky.
Video showed Hill in handcuffs, and reports suggested his face was on the sidewalk at various times. It's unclear why the officer felt the need to use such force -- heck, maybe he had a good one -- but for now the Miami-Dade police department has placed said officer on administrative leave while they look into the incident.
More details about Tyreek Hill arrest are concerning to say the least
Jeff Darlington of ESPN shed more light on what occurred Monday.
"Calais Campbell, who said after the game police told him they briefly placed him in handcuffs for 'disobeying a direct order,' did not end up receiving a citation. The Miami-Dade Police Department told me this morning that it remains an internal investigation so they cannot yet provide the details into what led to the citation for careless driving or why Hill was detained face-down on the ground in handcuffs. One of the officers on the scene remains on administrative duty," Darlington wrote on X.
Campbell went to aid Hill in the moment, which is why he was allegedly placed in handcuffs as well. Multiple Dolphins teammates have come to Hill's defense, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, though he was safe in how he went about it.
Tua didn't want to ruffle any feathers. The Dolphins released a statement on Sunday as well, detailing exactly what happened from their perspective.
"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."
Thankfully, Hill was okay despite his pregame altercation was able to put respectable numbers in a Miami win. This won't be the last we hear of the situation, however.