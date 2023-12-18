3 Lauri Markkanen trades to shift the balance of power in the NBA
The Utah Jazz could listen to trade offers for All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. These teams should take interest.
2. Thunder can level up with Lauri Markkanen trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit second in the West at 16-8. It's clear the team is ready to contend. Youth has been used to hedge bets, but the Thunder are loaded with an MVP candidate (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), a DPOY and ROY candidate (Chet Holmgren), and one of the NBA's most balanced supporting casts. There's no reason to wait.
Sam Presti has diligently stockpiled NBA Draft assets in anticipation of this very moment. OKC is knocking on the door; the right blockbuster trade kicks the door wide open. Markkanen would fit perfectly in OKC's starting five, adding another volume 3-point shooter who can operate as a hyper-efficient play-finisher next to OKC's litany of creators.
Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's preeminent driver. He's always in the paint, collapsing the defense and kickstarting ball movement when he's not free-styling his way to points. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren can both score at all three levels and create off penetration. Cason Wallace is prime connective tissue. Isaiah Joe will spray 3s and keep defenses stressed.
Where Markkanen lacks — he averages 1.1 assists per game — OKC is prepared to cover for him. Markkanen would be empowered to bomb 3s, attack off the catch, and finish off simple set-ups from his co-stars. Markkanen has been extremely efficient despite a heavy workload in Utah, often with a subpar supporting cast. Just imagine what the numbers will look like once he's integrated into the Thunder's dynamic system.
OKC can viably contend for a title right now, but Markkanen could push the Thunder into favorites territory. The Denver Nuggets and upstart Los Angeles Clippers loom as talented, experienced threats in a loaded conference, but we cannot ignore the Thunder. OKC also has the ammo to match Utah's asking price for Markkanen and still make another big swing in the future.