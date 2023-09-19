LeBron James, Lamar Jackson and NFL Twitter wish Nick Chubb well after traumatic injury on MNF
Nick Chubb went down with a scary injury on Monday night. Star athletes and fans alike wished the Cleveland Browns star well on NFL Twitter.
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb went down with a scary injury during the Cleveland Browns' Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The incident was too gruesome to replay for national audiences, and the expectation is that Chubb — who injured the same knee in 2015 — will miss an extended period of time.
The Browns will turn to Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the meantime, while free agent options like Kareem Hunt suddenly come into sharp focus.
It's an absolutely brutal moment for Chubb, who worked hard to recover from a 2015 knee injury at UGA before emerging as arguably the best pure runner in the NFL. His explosive physicality and evasive footwork has been the foundation of Cleveland's offense since his arrival as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Chubb was noticeably distraught on the field, and who wouldn't be? After he was carted off the field, athletes and fans alike took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
LeBron James, NFL Twitter react to terrible Nick Chubb injury
LeBron James and Lamar Jackson were the tip of the iceberg as star athletes and high-profile fans chimed in, offering their best wishes to Chubb as he embarks on a potentially arduous recovery process.
Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson sent prayers up for Chubb, citing the RB's influence on the new generation of NFL players.
Other NBA and NFL stars, such as Cleveland All-Star Darius Garland and fellow RB Mark Ingram II, also weighed in.
The broader NFL Twitterverse is on the same page.
It's all positive energy and love for Chubb, who has become a fan favorite over the years. With his work ethic and playmaking talent, it's only a matter of time until he's back on the field and shredding NFL defenses again.
Football is a dangerous sport and every year, we see players suffer unthinkable ailments on the gridiron. It's thoroughly deflating to see any player go through what Chubb is going through. All one can do is wish him the best.