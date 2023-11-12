LeBron James takes shot at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh in postgame presser
LeBron James took a pointed stab at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh following the Lakers' In-Season Tournament win over the Suns.
The Los Angeles Lakers toppled the Phoenix Suns, 122-119, in Friday's In-Season Tournament game. LeBron James led the way with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes. Kevin Durant was Phoenix's leading man with 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 39 minutes.
Both teams are now 4-5, tied for second-to-last place in the Pacific Division behind the Golden State Warriors (6-4) and Sacramento Kings (4-4), but ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers (3-5). It is, of course, early in the season. The Lakers are still trying to nail down a starting five amid Austin Reaves' struggles, while the Suns simply need to get healthy. The triumvirate of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker has yet to play together.
Perhaps the biggest storyline from Friday night, however, was what LeBron James said after the game. Unprompted, James answered a question about his familiarity with Frank Vogel's system by invoking Jim Harbaugh's suspension and the Michigan sign-stealing scadal.
"We kind of have that blueprint and able to steal some signals... Best thing about tonight, we were able to get those signals in, we still able to play Sunday. We don't get suspended like that team up North."
LeBron James throws shade at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan after Lakers' win
For those unacquainted with college football, Michigan is the No. 2 team in the country, a perfect 10-0. Jim Harbaugh is widely considered one of the best coaches in the country... maybe a little too good, some might say.
Michigan was recently accused of sending a low-level staffer to games all over the country to steal signs, which the Wolverines could then use to their advantage on game day when a team came up on the schedule.
As a result, Harbaugh has been suspended during game days for the rest of the season. He can still coach practices, but when the cleats are laced up on Saturday, he has to watch from home as OC Sherrone Moore captains the ship.
LeBron, of course, is a massive Ohio State fan. The Buckeyes are not fond of the Wolverines. Some of James' sports fandoms tend to waver with the wind (is he a Dallas Cowboys fan? A San Francisco 49ers fan? We may never know), but he is a Buckeye until the bitter end. He grew up in Akron, Ohio, a stone's throw away from OSU's campus in Columbus.
Harbaugh's involvement in the sign-stealing scandal is a point of debate, but it's clear Michigan wronged the Big Ten. Now, the consequences have arrived. Credit to James for creatively working a jab into an otherwise informed answer to a legitimate basketball question.
Frank Vogel coached James and the Lakers for three years. Now in Phoenix, the stage is set for a legitimate rivalry between two intimately familiar contenders. As James alludes to, however, he will be able to suit up for future meetings with the Suns. Harbaugh won't be so lucky when Michigan battles Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 25.