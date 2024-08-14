Lions avoid worst-case scenario with RB Jahmyr Gibbs injury update
By Lior Lampert
The injury bug has infested the Detroit Lions like a swarm of mosquitos at training camp as they prepare for the 2024 campaign.
Losing veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley last week for a presumably extensive absence due to a torn pec was a brutal blow. Since then, it's only gotten worse for the Lions, losing three critical contributors in a single practice session recently.
Among the trio of notable players to go down was Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who reportedly suffered a hamstring injury. However, the latest updates from Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and NFL insider Jordan Schultz suggest the dynamic tailback dodged a bullet.
Lions avoid worst-case scenario with RB Jahmyr Gibbs injury update
Per Schultz, Gibbs' soft tissue issue isn't "considered significant." Despite this, the Lions "will be very cautious" with his recovery process to ensure he returns to full strength. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old "should be ready" to take the field in Week 1 when Detroit hosts the Los Angeles Rams, barring any setbacks.
"I think we're gonna be fine here, alright?" Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket regarding Gibbs, Arnold and Rakestraw's statuses for the regular-season opener. "So, I think we'll be good."
By the sound of it, Gibbs and company will be good to go when the Lions face the Rams on Sep. 8. Albeit unfortunate that they will likely miss valuable offseason reps, none of the ailments appear to be concerning.
Gibbs' health is vital for the Lions. He and backfield mate David Montgomery have formed arguably the best rushing tandem in football, which Detroit revolves their offense around.
As a rookie last year, Gibbs amassed 1,261 scrimmage yards (945 rushing and 316 receiving) and 11 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per carry, which ranked fifth in the league.
Already one of the most explosive dual-threat running backs in football, it makes sense the Lions are erring cautiously with Gibbs. They must ensure he can maintain his typical burst without the hamstring malady hampering him.