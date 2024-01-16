Did Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford's children? Kelly Stafford speaks out
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly claims that Detroit Lions fans booed her children for wearing Rams jerseys this weekend.
By Mark Powell
The love-hate relationship between the Stafford family and Detroit has taken a turn for the worse. Stafford's return to Detroit for a playoff matchup with the Lions ended in a Rams defeat. The game itself was close and arguably the best of Wild Card weekend.
Prior to the game, several bars in the Detroit area banned Stafford jerseys, assuming fans would use it as an excuse to root for the Rams. The Lions themselves did not take part in this jersey ban. Matthew's wife Kelly Stafford took note of the ban and was not happy.
Then, Matthew Stafford took the field to a chorus of boos, as the entire Rams team was greeted to Detroit is grand fashion. Stafford himself received some cheers when interacting with fans. It's a complicated relationship.
Did Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford's children?
Kelly Stafford called out Lions fans after the game for what she described as booing her children. On the surface, that's a terrible look for Detroit, as Stafford's kids don't deserve that sort of vitriol. The playoffs are the playoffs, but there has to be a line.
What's far more likely is that Detroit fans were booing anyone in a Rams jersey, specifically Kelly Stafford, who Lions supporters are very familiar with. The media coverage last week did not help her case.
Kelly commented on this reality via her podcast, even admitting that Lions fans did not intend to boo her children. Stafford's kids just happened to be with her as she walked on the sideline, and even greeted her husband before the game.
Lions fans and Detroit have plenty of love for the Stafford family. Unfortunately, they were in the way of the franchise's first postseason victory in over three decades. Lions fans would have done the same to any opposing quarterback and team.
The football gods act in mysterious ways.