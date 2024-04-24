Lions flood of extensions doesn’t mean a single thing for Jared Goff deal
The Detroit Lions' recent spending spree reportedly has no impact on the contractual status of quarterback Jared Goff.
By Lior Lampert
After shelling out approximately a quarter of a billion dollars in contract money to solidify the status of All-Pro franchise cornerstones Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell for the foreseeable future, many are wondering what this means for the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff, who is entering the final year of his existing deal.
Luckily, we have ESPN's Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter at our disposal to shed light on the matter and inform us about where things stand between Goff and the Lions in negotiations as they try to find common ground on a long-term pact.
Lions signing Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to extensions has no bearing on potential Jared Goff deal
Schefter reports that despite the Lions going on a big spending spree on Wednesday to extend Brown and Sewell only hours apart, no deal for Goff is "'imminent,'" a source told him. However, he adds that Detroit and Goff have discussed a new deal this offseason, emphasizing that nothing seems "close" to getting done as things currently stand.
Goff will make $27.3 million in 2024 and carry a $32.3 dead cap hit, which Detroit could attempt to reduce by signing him to a new deal. But the Lions may be all tapped out after handing out two lucrative contracts on Wednesday.
The Lions have finished with a winning record in both seasons with Goff under center since acquiring him as part of the trade that sent franchise icon Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams approximately three years ago. He completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his pass attempts in 2023, for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdown passes, guiding Detroit to its winningest season since 1991 (12-5), including the team's first divisional title since 1993 and NFC Championship Game appearance dating back to 1991.
Considering the impact Goff has had on the Lions since his arrival and his documented connection to the fan base and the city of Detroit, it feels like a matter of time until the two sides reach an agreement.