LOOK: Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl; First glimpse at outfit
Taylor Swift has made the very long commute to the Super Bowl. See the first clip of her walking to her suite.
By Josh Wilson
Taylor Swift has become one of the main characters of the 2023-24 NFL season. Her public situationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has turned into a full-blown romance, and now one of the biggest questions at every game is, "Is Taylor there?!"
She has gone to every Chiefs playoff game along the way to the Super Bowl, but for a short moment, her touring schedule -- which placed her in Japan as soon as just a few days ago -- put in question her attendance to the big one, the Super Bowl.
Well, we found out on Saturday that she landed in Los Angeles and made the drive (presumably) to Las Vegas. Now, we know she is officially in the building in Allegiant Stadium, with clips of her walking to her suite going live.
Taylor Swift arrives at Allegiant Stadium with Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone, Andrea Swift
Here she is! Swift arrived to Allegiant Stadium and was walking through the concourse with hip-hop superstar Ice Spice, who she remixed a song with last year. With them was actress Blake Lively, married to Ryan Reynolds, who is probably off watching some low-level soccer game somewhere. Ashley Avignone and Andrea Swift were also with the group.
Taylor Swift Super Bowl outfit
Some sportsbooks offered fun prop bets on Swift's outfit. This is a bit of a questionable one, and it'll be up to the books to determine how to count this. She is wearing a black top and black pants, but she's carrying a red jacket. So is this counted as a primarily red top or black top? Will books count it as how she came into the stadium, or the outfit she wears in the luxury suite when on camera during the game?
We don't know the answer to those questions.
Is Taylor Swift wearing a Kristin Juszczyk design?
Swift, for the Chiefs game against the Bills, wore a custom jacket that was an interpolation of a Travis Kelce jersey that was made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Chiefs fullback Kyle Juszczyk. After that, Juszczyk's designs blew up and she made several for other NFL significant others.
We don't know at this point if the jacket she was wearing was a Juszczyk piece, but it looks like it could be.