Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Who won the regular season series?
This year's NLDS pits the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Here's what to know about their regular season series history.
By Kristen Wong
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to play at Dodgers Stadium for Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, October 7.
The Dodgers, the NL's No. 2 seed, got a bye in the Wild Card series and will face their first playoff test.
The Diamondbacks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in their Wild Card series to book their first trip to the divisional round since 2017.
Can Arizona keep this train rolling and force an upset against L.A. on Saturday? Or will the NL West champions remind the D-backs who came out on top in the regular season?
Here's what to know about the Dodgers-Diamondbacks 2023 regular season series history.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 2023 regular-season series record
Of the 13 games played between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks this year, the Dodgers won eight games and the Diamondbacks won five.
In their most recent series in late August, the Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks and showcased their unstoppable offense in the process. They beat Arizona 7-4, 9-0, and 7-0.
Arizona's only wins against the Dodgers came in March and April. At the start of the year, the Diamondbacks split four games at Dodger Stadium. They then won three out of four games the following weekend at Chase Field. Their early-season wins came as a welcome surprise to D-backs fans who saw their team as a worthy contender in the NL West.
The Dodgers would finish the season as the NL West champion with a 100-62 record; the Diamondbacks finished in second with a 84-78 record.
As the lower seed, Arizona will have to try to sneak a win against the Dodgers on the road for Game 1 of a best-of-five series. In October, anything can happen.