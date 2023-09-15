Massive Colorado recruiting flirt is getting realer and realer
The Coach Prime effect is real. The latest recruit visiting Boulder is a big one.
By Kristen Wong
In his first year as Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders has already made quite the impact. That impact may reverberate for years and years as more five-star recruits line up outside the Buffaloes' facility in Boulder.
The latest big name smitten by Coach Prime is the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2025, Bryce Underwood, who could be the successor to Shedeur Sanders. Underwood, who goes to Belleville High in Michigan, recently announced a last-minute change of plans. The junior plans to go to Boulder this weekend to watch Sanders' team play rival Colorado State.
Underwood's father, Jaquan, confirmed the new plan to 247Sports: "Last-minute decision."
Underwood and Sanders had already gotten in touch last week, and per the young quarterback, Sanders had told him that he wanted Underwood on his team to help lead Colorado to a national championship.
Underwood was "excited" to hear that and may be moving the Buffaloes higher up his preferred list of colleges.
Five-star QB recruit Bryce Underwood is drawn to Coach Prime's star power at Colorado
For a top-ranked recruit like Underwood, Colorado is far from the only school in his sights. Underwood is reportedly also considering the football powerhouses of Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Each of those schools boast their own strengths: Nick Saban's sheen of invincibility, Jim Harbaugh's mental fortitude -- but to state the obvious, none have a coach like Deion Sanders.
The larger-than-life persona has gripped the reins of the Buffaloes football program and revitalized a formerly declining Pac-12 program. Based on Sanders' tangible results from just the first few weeks, it's no wonder recruits from across the nation are itching to join his posse.
Underwood, a two-time state champion at Belleville, is coming off a dominant sophomore season in which he completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,751 yards and 37 touchdowns.
It's Prime Time at Colorado, and Underwood is only the latest of many top talents drawn to Deion Sanders' irresistible magnetism.