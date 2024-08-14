Masyn Winn can't be happy good friend Jordan Walker is barely used by Cardinals
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals called up top prospect Jordan Walker to platoon, which was a controversial decision to begin with. Walker was getting regular at-bats in Memphis, but the Cardinals need him now as they compete for a postseason spot.
The Cardinals are 3.5 games back of the Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot. St. Louis is committed to win now, especially with Oli Marmol and John Mozeliak on the proverbial hot seat. Walker could probably use more time in the minor leagues to build up his confidence, yet the Cards are satisfied with the adjustments he's made, so much so that they plan on playing him...every once in awhile.
Cardinals are taking a risk with Jordan Walker
So far, Walker has played in one game in which he went 0-for-3 with a walk. That's less than ideal. Last season, Walker was a regular for St. Louis. There was little question Walker would receive regular playing time last season and entering 2024. Ultimately, he struggled mightily to begin the 2024 season and was sent back to Memphis to perfect his swing. He...seems to believe he's done that.
“I’ve been working with Antico every day and we’ve been hitting off the tee with foam balls and working with Howie [Clark] and Hawks,” Walker said, via MLB.com.“They pointed out how my hands were inconsistent. I wasn’t getting into consistent firing positions every time. So, I’ve just started getting my hands back earlier, and I’ve been more consistent and things have started going my way. Those three guys have helped me get through a lot of stuff, and it’s happened to go my way.”
So, great! Walker ought to have an everyday spot in the lineup, or at the very least play more than once in the days since he's been promoted from Memphis. Instead, the Cardinals continue to sit him out following a rather unsuccessful debut. Masyn Winn, who was happy his friend was promoted back to the big-league squad in the first place, can't be thrilled by this development.
However, Walker ought to be on the Cardinals roster for more reasons than 'friend of Masyn Winn'. Mozeliak and Co. took a risk promoting him back to the bigs in the first place. Heck, this is a team that has struggled to develop outfielders in the past.
Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia both thrived elsewhere. Dylan Carlson was traded at the deadline. Clearly, something is amiss with the Cards farm system, and calling up one of their best young players to fill a void isn't the right call.
Walker deserves consistent playing time, whether it is in Memphis or St. Louis. Not giving him that is only hurting his development long-term.