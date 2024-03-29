Max Scherzer expects early return from back surgery to make 2024 Rangers debut
Max Scherzer is currently on the shelf dealing with a back injury. However, he could be back quicker than originally anticipated.
By Curt Bishop
The Texas Rangers began their defense of their 2023 World Series title on Thursday night with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs.
The team is currently beginning the season with three starters on the shelf thanks to injuries. The original consensus was that Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle would not be back until after the All-Star break.
However, there is growing optimism surrounding Scherzer.
The 39-year-old and former Cy Young was injured last postseason and underwent offseason surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. But Scherzer may not be out for as long as anticipated. Texas placed him on the 15-day injured list instead of the 60-day injured list.
Rangers' Scherzer may be ahead of schedule
This is big news for the Rangers, and if Scherzer is ahead of schedule, the Rangers could get back to full strength much quicker.
It would also help out their rotation tremendously, as they already lost postseason hero Jordan Montgomery in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and newly signed right-hander Michael Lorenzen is starting the season on the IL.
Scherzer would give them a true ace-level pitcher at the top of their rotation that can lead the way as they try to defend their World Series title.
The 39-year-old right-hander has reportedly been encouraged by his progress, though there are still plenty of hurdles to clear before he can get back to action.
"It's kind of early February for me right now," said Scherzer, h/t ESPN. "Just have to come in and continue to do the rehab, do the process, and hopefully I'm back out there sooner than later."
But with him being on the 15-day injured list as opposed to 60 days, it's very possible he could get going much sooner than initially anticipated, which would give the defending World Series champions a major boost on the pitching side.
Time will tell if Scherzer is able to check all of the boxes quickly and take the mound in the coming weeks.