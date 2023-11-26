Maxx Crosby injury update: Raiders star making push to play vs. Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crobsy could become the first 'doubtful' player to suit up in 2023.
Maxx Crosby is currently listed as doubtful for the Las Vegas Raiders' 4:25 PM E.T. matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the potent Kansas City Chiefs offense. The 26-year-old is dealing with a knee injury and he has been sick all week, according to ESPN.
But, that won't stop Crosby from pushing to play. A source told ESPN Crosby has a "real chance" to suit up despite his various ailments. He hasn't logged a single practice all week, but even a half-speed Crosby would be a significant boon for the Raiders' flimsy defense.
Crosby, a two-time Pro Bowler in his fifth NFL season, has never missed a game before. If he does suit up, he will become the first player termed "doubtful" to suit up during the 2023 season. A proper shock for the Chiefs.
NFL injury update: Maxx Crosby pushing to play in Raiders-Chiefs despite knee injury, illness
As expected, Crosby has been the driving force behind the Raiders' defense all season. Across 11 starts, he has 65 tackles, 17 QB hits, and 10.5 sacks — eight more than anybody else on the Las Vegas roster. He's a legitimate DPOY candidate despite the Raiders' relative underperformance and he is, without question, the beating heart of that team. Without Crosby, Las Vegas' odds plummet.
The Chiefs' offense ranks sixth in passing yards per game (255.2) and 15th in rushing yards per game (110.2). Patrick Mahomes is the consensus best QB in the league and he has been firing quicker, more accurate passes than ever before. Unfortunately, his WR room has been a drop factory, which contributed amply to last week's Monday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
More than ever before, the Mahomes-led Chiefs offense is vulnerable. The Raiders are 2-1 since Antonio Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels and morale is up around the organization. If ever there was a time for a statement victory — and a legitimate wild card push — now is it. On the other hand, Kansas City will be desperate to right the ship after last week's letdown.
Crosby's availability has the potential to swing the game in either direction. If remotely healthy, he will operate as a thorn in Mahomes' side. The Raiders ought to be cautious with their superstar, but if it's safe, Las Vegas will want him out there.