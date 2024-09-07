Mets could use OMG magic more than ever as brutal injury update comes when they need it least
There is no team hotter than the New York Mets right now, and they added to the good vibes on Friday by defeating the Cincinnati Reds in dramatic fashion. Mark Vientos launched his second home run of the night to beat the Reds and give New York an eighth straight win.
That win allowed the Mets to remain tied with the Atlanta Braves for the third NL Wild Card spot in what is shaping up to be a fantastic race.
The Mets continued their spectacular play with Friday's win, but it came at a cost. Jeff McNeil, one of their hottest hitters, was hit in the wrist by a pitch. He stayed in the game initially but departed later. It is now being reported by manager Carlos Mendoza that he suffered a wrist fracture, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season.
This Mets team isn't new to dealing with adversity. Their ace, Kodai Senga, has made just one start all season. Key relievers like Brooks Raley and Drew Smith have been out for most of the season with major injuries. Even starters who are healthy now like David Peterson, Starling Marte, and Francisco Alvarez have all missed substantial time on the IL at certain points of the season.
This couldn't have come at much of a worse time for McNeil who, after an abysmal first half, has slashed .289/.376/.547 with seven home runs in the second half. His 157 WRC+ is tied for 18th in the majors in the second half among qualified hitters, showing how formidable he has been. By losing McNeil, the Mets also lose their most versatile defender.
The Mets have hung around because others have stepped up when needed. The Mets will need one player in particular, the man who has sparked their entire turnaround thus far, Jose Iglesias, to step up in McNeil's absence.
Mets need Jose Iglesias now more than ever with Jeff McNeil out for remainder of regular season
Iglesias, the artist behind OMG, the song that has taken New York City by storm, has been an awesome addition to this Mets team. His song has been a rallying cry for the team and its fans, yes, but his play on the field has been just as valuable.
The 34-year-old has slashed .312/.361/.435 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 64 games, playing his usual spotless defense and performing like a star in clutch moments. Not only is he hitting .395 with runners in scoring position, but Iglesias is hitting .500, recording 10 hits in 20 at-bats, with two outs and runners in scoring position - just absurd.
Iglesias is almost certainly going to replace McNeil at second base and play every day - he had primarily been playing against left-handed pitching prior to this injury.
Can he keep that up receiving regular at-bats at the keystone? That shouldn't be the expectation, but Iglesias can't fall off a cliff offensively either. The Mets need their spark plug to play at a high level now more than ever for them to land a postseason spot.