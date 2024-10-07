Mets could have another surprise return looming if they advance to NLCS
Following a shocking come-from-behind win to advance to the NLDS, the good news kept on coming for the New York Mets. Kodai Senga, the team's ace who had been limited to just one start all regular season long, was going to be placed on their postseason roster and take the ball for their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The right-hander threw a mistake pitch to Kyle Schwarber which landed deep into the right field seats at Citizens Bank Park, but other than that, he looked quite good, striking out three in two innings of work.
Senga's return provided a spark in an eventual Game 1 win, and chances are, he's going to start a potential Game 5 right back at Citizens Bank Park if there is one.
If the Mets can find a way to upset the Phillies and advance to the NLCS, another surprise return might be waiting for them - this time with Jeff McNeil.
Mets could get surprising Jeff McNeil return if they advance to NLCS
Tim Healey of Newsday is reporting that McNeil returning for the NLCS, if they can find a way to get there, feels possible. Based on the fact that he was hitting in the batting cages on Monday and went as far as to say "We're back," the odds feel quite good.
McNeil has been out since the beginning of September due to a fractured wrist suffered after he was hit by a pitch, and it was unclear as to whether he'd be able to return at all even if the Mets made the postseason. Based on recent developments, if the Mets can find a way to win two more games against their division rivals, they'll get their second baseman back.
This McNeil news could not come at a better time for the Mets for a couple of reasons. First, his replacement, Jose Iglesias, has had a rough postseason, recording just four hits (all singles) in 22 at-bats with one RBI. Iglesias was bound to hit a skid at some point, so McNeil coming back in time to replace him would be ideal.
Second, while his overall numbers are very subpar, McNeil was swinging a red-hot bat prior to suffering the injury. In the second half of the season, McNeil was slashing .289/.376/.547 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 41 games. He wasn't only looking like the on-base machine he once was, but was mixing in a good amount of power. In addition to his seven home runs, he hit 12 doubles, totaling 19 extra-base hits in 128 at-bats. That isn't bad at all after he racked up a total of five home runs and 19 extra-base hits in 296 first half at-bats.
Based on how the postseason has gone so far for New York, they'd benefit by adding more length to their lineup, especially at the keystone. If McNeil is actually prepared to come back in the NLCS, the Mets would become even scarier. They just have to get there, of course.