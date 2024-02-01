Micah Parsons sends clear-as-day message to Jerry Jones about offseason needs
Micah Parsons sent a clear message to Jerry Jones saying it is time and he is ready for the Cowboys to go 'all in' for the 2024 season
By Jack Posey
Micah Parsons reinforced Jerry Jones’ message for the 2024 season. Jerry Jones promised it was time to go “all in” and Parsons heard it.
Parsons said the following via The Edge podcast:
“Sitting here and they talking about...'We’re going all in this year.’ Man, that’s what I would hope for.”
The Cowboys went 12-5 this year and won the NFC East, but ultimately fell short to the Packers in the Wild Card round. The Cowboys were one of the best teams in the NFC during the regular season this year, but clearly they had some flaws?
Micah Parsons needs Jerry Jones to follow through on Cowboys promise
The Cowboys posted some incredible stats this year. The defense was stout as usual, with DaRon Bland having nine interceptions and tying the NFL record with five pick-sixes. The offense was impressive too, as Dak Prescott posted an MVP-caliber season. CeeDee Lamb was also potentially the best receiver in the league, especially coming alive the last couple of weeks of the regular season, posting 443 yards and four touchdowns for the final three games.
As per usual, it seems, the Cowboys fell apart in the NFL Playoffs. In the Wild Card game, on their turf where they only lost one game during the regular season, Dallas got demolished by the Packers. In all three phases of the game, the Packers outplayed the Cowboys. Jordan Love passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys scored at the end of the first half to make the score 27-7. Dallas would make the game closer by the end, but still in a losing effort 48-32.
Now, the Cowboys face even more questions with key free agents such as Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore, and Tony Pollard. Most recently, they lost Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders, and he could take some players with him.
For Jerry Jones to fulfill his promise he will not only need to re-sign his free agents but attract more star power to improve the Cowboys roster.