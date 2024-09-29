Minkah Fitzpatrick under fire from Colts fans after injuring Anthony Richardson twice
By Mark Powell
When he's on the field, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is as electrifying as they come. However, Richardson has struggled to stay on the field for quite some time. The former Florida Gator played just four games in his rookie campaign before his season ended thanks to a shoulder injury. Now, starting the fourth game of his second season, Richardson was injured in the first half on a hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Some can call it wrong place, wrong time, but Fitzpatrick has a reputation of being one of the more lethal hitters remaining in the NFL. Of course, Fitzpatrick doesn't intentionally injure players, but his choices on Sunday will not help him in the eyes of Colts fans. First, Minkah sent Richardson to the sideline on a helmet-to-helmet collision while the latter was a runner.
On the surface, Minkah's hit appeared a little late, though Richardson has to work on getting down to the turf far earlier. As the face of the franchise, Richardson should not put himself in harm's way once, let alone twice. When the Colts QB returned just a few plays later, he and Fitzpatrick collided again.
On this play, one has to feel bad for both parties. Fitzpatrick tried to hold up his end of the hit, and barely tackled Richardson. The Indy quarterback slid awkwardly and may have gotten his cleat caught in the turf, which caused such a risky collision.
Did Minkah Fitzpatrick get away with dirty hits on Anthony Richardson?
The first hit from Fitzpatrick is questionable, to say the least. Minkah could have let up as Richardson was going to the ground, but once the defender commits to a low tackle, it's tough to stop. Fitzpatrick never meant to hit Richardson in the head -- that much we can all agree on -- but his intended target wasn't much better.
The second hit is on the quarterback. Richardson needs to improve at giving himself up, as much as he may prefer to gain an extra yard or two on every play. Frankly, it's just not worthwhile in the long run.
Indianapolis Colts depth chart: Who starts if Anthony Richardson misses time?
Richardson is out for the full length of the Colts vs Steelers game. Thankfully for Indianapolis, they have a capable veteran backup in Joe Flacco, whose outstanding run helped lead the Cleveland Browns to the postseason just last season. Beyond Flacco, however, they have plenty of questions.
The issue, at least this week, is that Richardson and Ehlinger are out against the Steelers. Flacco must finish the game, or the Colts will call upon an emergency QB.