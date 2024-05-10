Minnesota tattoo parlor offering $20 Naz Reid tattoos to celebrate Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are heading home with a chance to go up 3-0 against the Denver Nuggets, and fans are celebrating a key reserve veteran who has helped them make this playoff run.
Beloved Studies, a local Minnesota tattoo parlor, is offering $20 dollar Naz Reid tattoos to anyone who wants one.
The tattoos are permanent and simply say, "Naz Reid."
The two artists, JC Stroebel and Jesse George, have told reporters that the response has been "overwhelming" and unexpected, the offer seemed to have "just kinda snowballed from there."
As the Timberwolves continue the rest of their series against the Nuggets, it's fair to wonder what the reasoning for the offer was.
Why give away Naz Reid tattoos for cheap?
Despite being good fans of Timberwolves, Beloved Studies is likely offering this type of promotion to increase the marketing of the entire parlor. While it's hard to measure, it's easy to know that this sale has worked extremely well. The shop will likely be able to keep news clippings of stories for a long time.
If Naz Reid continues to have great games in the second round and a possible Western Conference Finals run, it's easy to see a world where this story gets a lot more publicity. Even if the Timberwolves lose this series against the Nuggets, this story is one of the best fan-centered stories in the NBA playoffs.
Reid is currently averaging 11.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists during the team's playoff run. He was able to land the Sixth Man of the Year Award by averaging 13.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during the regular season.