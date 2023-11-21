Minnesota Vikings: Ranking every Thanksgiving game in team history
Last season, the Minnesota Vikings came up with a rousing victory on Thanksgiving Day. The holiday has been good to the Purple Gang.
6. Vikings 27, Cowboys 15 (2000)
Minnesota’s 2000 season would culminate with a trip to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years. It would not end well for Dennis Green’s division champions as it was humbled by Jim Fassel’s New York Giants, 41-0.
On this day at Texas Stadium, the Vikings got big performances from running back Robert Smith and wide receiver Randy Moss. The former ran 21 times for 148 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Daunte Culpepper hit on 15-of-22 passes for 205 yards and a pair of scores. Moss has nearly half of those completions (7), most of the yardage (144) and both touchdowns.
Green’s club surrendered 404 total yards but came up with a couple of takeaways. Meanwhile, Minnesota played turnover-free football.
5. Vikings 33, Patriots 26 (2022)
This year’s Vikings own a 6-5 record and are chasing the 8-2 Detroit Lions in the NFC North. A season ago, first-time NFL head coach Kevin O’Connell led the club to a 13-4 record, The club won its share of close games and on Thanksgiving against the visiting New England Patriots, the eventual division champions rallied in the fourth quarter for a win over Bill Belichick’s club.
It was an entertaining affair from start to finish. The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter and the clubs were tied 16-all at halftime. The Pats took a 23-16 lead in the third quarter when Mac Jones threw a 35-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry. That advantage didn’t last long as Vikings’ speedster Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a score.
New England took a three-point lead in the third quarter, but O’Connell’s team scored the final 10 points of the game, the difference a Kirk Cousins-to-Adam Thielen 15-yard touchdown connection.