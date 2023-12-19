MLB Insider: How Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto brought free agency to a crawl
The Major League Baseball offseason is at a standstill, and it's in large part because of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
At the Winter Meetings in Nashville, the common theme heard from agents and executives was that the offseason was moving slowly -- and many of them pinned it on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.
Once Ohtani signed, there was a flurry of movement. Tyler Glasnow was traded to the Dodgers. Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo signed with the Royals. Jack Flaherty signed with the Tigers. Tyler Mahle signed with the Rangers. Jung Hoo Lee signed with the Giants. But the degree of signings and trades has been far less than what baseball people expected, and now those same people believe that Yamamoto is holding up the market.
Yamamoto’s market is more extensive than Ohtani’s – there are more teams who can afford Yamamoto – and numerous teams have identified him as their top target this winter. The bidding for his services is only just starting, as reports regarding $300 million offers to the right-hander were greatly exaggerated. The bidding is only just beginning. And with teams waiting for clarity on Yamamoto, that pressed pause on the remainder of the market.
What rival executives think about Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors
“I would say it’s picked up a little with Shohei deciding,” one team executive said. “Once Yamamoto comes off (the board), my guess is it’s back to business.”
“It’s quiet,” one agent said. “Once Yamamoto goes, I believe things will move. You’ll see more trades too.”
“I’ve noticed!!” one agent said, when asked if the market is quiet. “I think (everyone is waiting for Yamamoto).”
The market for Yamamoto includes the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. That accounts for most of the large market teams, which will only increase the bidding, and that does not rule out the potential presence of a mystery team.
When Yamamoto may sign remains unclear, and that could further delay the market especially for other pitchers such as Blake Snell, Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito or even Josh Hader. Teams involved in the Yamamoto market are unlikely to move onto other targets until they have clarity on what the superstar Japanese right-hander is going to do.
There’s also the possibility of a team such as, say, the Angels pouncing on one of the other top free-agent pitchers while other teams wait on Yamamoto. That would further place pressure on those teams to sign Yamamoto or go out and trade for pitchers such as Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease or Shane Bieber, among others.
There will be moves made in the coming days and weeks. Just don’t expect the offseason dam to break until Yamamoto decides where to sign.
Cincinnati Reds
A breakdown of Jeimer Candelario’s three-year, $45 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, via major-league sources:
$3 million signing bonus.
2024: $12 million
2025: $15 million
2026: $12 million
2027: $18 million club option ($3 million buyout).