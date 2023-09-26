When does the MLB League Championship Series start?
The MLB Postseason begins on Oct. 3, but when does the League Championship Series begin? here is the full schedule for the ALCS and NLCS.
By Scott Rogust
The MLB regular season officially concludes on Oct. 1. For 18 teams, their seasons will officially be over, and get ready for the winter. For the other 12, they will be doing battle in the MLB postseason, with hopes of winning the World Series. That officially begins on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Those 12 teams will eventually dwindle to eight for the Division Series after the Wild Card Series conclude. From there, it will go down to four teams, two in each league, in the Championship Series. The winner of the AL Championship Series and NL Championship Series will move on to the World Series, where they will fight for the Commissioner's Trophy.
So, when does the Championship Series begin?
When does the MLB League Championship Series start?
The League Championship Series will officially begin on Sunday, Oct. 15 with Game 1 of the ALCS. This round of the postseason will last until Tuesday, Oct. 24 at most. These are best-of-seven series, meaning whichever team wins four games will win the pennant and earn a spot in the World Series.
The ALCS will air on FOX or FS1, while the NLCS will air on TBS.
MLB League Championship Series schedule
Below is the full schedule for the League Championship Series:
Sunday, Oct. 15
- ALCS Game 1: AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed (FOX or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 16
- ALCS Game 2: AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed (FOX or FS1)
- NLCS Game 1: NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
- NLCS Game 2: NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 18
- ALCS Game 3: AL Higher Seed at AL Lowe Seed (FOX or FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 19
- ALCS Game 4: AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed (FOX or FS1)
- NLCS Game 3: NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 20
- ALCS Game 5 (if necessary): AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed (FOX or FS1)
- NLCS Game 4: NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 21
- NLCS Game 5 (if necessary): NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 22
- ALCS Game 6 (if necessary): AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed (FOX or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 23
- ALCS Game 7 (if necessary): AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed (FOX or FS1)
- NLCS Game 6 (if necessary): NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- NLCS Game 7 (if necessary): NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed (TBS)