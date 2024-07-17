3 available pitchers Orioles can target as long-term Corbin Burnes insurance
The Baltimore Orioles followed up their 101-win 2023 campaign with a strong first half, going 58-38, good for first place in the AL East. As well as they've played, they do enter the trade deadline with one major concern.
Baltimore's starting rotation was one of the best on paper entering the season, but it isn't the same now as it was supposed to be in April. Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells are all out for not only the remainder of this season, but at least part of next. Their absences have forced guys like Albert Suarez, Cole Irvin, and Cade Povich into the rotation.
Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, and Dean Kremer are still healthy, but Burnes is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic even went as far as to say on the Foul Territory podcast that he won't be back in Baltimore next season.
The Orioles not only need at least one starter for their stretch run, but with only Rodriguez and Kremer under club control past this season and healthy now, they could use a starting pitcher with club control who can help them in 2025 and potentially beyond.
These three players can potentially be acquired at this year's deadline while also being a factor in Baltimore's rotation next season.
3) An Erick Fedde trade would allow the Orioles to make another big move
Garrett Crochet is the Chicago White Sox starting pitcher that every fan base wants, and understandably so, but Erick Fedde makes a whole lot of sense for several teams, including the Orioles.
Fedde has quietly emerged as a quality arm in Chicago, posting a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts and 111.1 innings pitched in the first half. You can make the case for Fedde being an All-Star snub. He doesn't have crazy strikeout stuff, but he pitches deep into games, limits walks, and limits home runs. He'd be a perfect fit in the middle of this rotation.
No, he's not Corbin Burnes or even close to him, but what makes Fedde such an appealing player to target is his contract. He's set to make just $7.5 million next season in the final year of the two-year deal he signed to join the White Sox this past offseason.
A contract like that allows the Orioles to have more flexibility. He won't cost several top prospects like Crochet, and is making so little to the point where Baltimore can potentially go out and sign a starter even if it isn't Burnes. Fedde shouldn't be their top target, but he'd be a strong addition.
2) Garrett Crochet makes too much sense for the Orioles
Speaking of Crochet, he makes too much sense for a team like the Orioles if the White Sox are serious about moving him. Crochet has emerged as a legitimate ace, and would help the Orioles a ton this season and beyond.
The southpaw ended the first half with a 3.02 ERA in 20 starts and 107.1 innings pitched. He holds the league lead in strikeouts (150) and FIP (2.36). How many innings he has left for this season is a question, but with Burnes in the mix this season, the O's don't exactly need Crochet to be giving them six or seven innings a start.
Next season, however, the Orioles would need an ace like Crochet to replace Burnes at the front of their rotation. They have more than enough prospect capital to get a deal done without even including Jackson Holliday, and would have Crochet for at least two full seasons after this one.
1) The Orioles should do whatever they can to acquire Tarik Skubal
Tarik Skubal is not going to be shopped around by the Detroit Tigers at this year's trade deadline. They're going to be perfectly content holding onto him knowing that they have arguably the best pitcher in baseball in their organization for at least the next two seasons after this one.
With that being said, the Orioles are one of the very few teams, perhaps the only team, that can realistically overwhelm the Tigers with a Skubal offer. They have a myriad of prospects who are close to being MLB-ready. Even if Jackson Holliday isn't made available, the Orioles have the prospect capital to give the Tigers an offer they'd have to strongly consider.
Skubal had an argument to start the All-Star Game for the AL over Burnes, but instead pitched the second inning. He ended his first half with a league-leading 2.41 ERA in 19 starts and 116 innings of work. He has 140 strikeouts on the season compared to just 21 walks. The Tigers have not played well, but Skubal would probably win the AL Cy Young award if the season ended today.
This Orioles team getting 2.5 guaranteed years of arguably the best pitcher in baseball might make them World Series favorites not only this season, but in the coming years as well. It'd cost a ton, but it'd be worthwhile. Overwhelm the Tigers, Mike Elias!