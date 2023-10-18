MLB Rumors: 5 Aaron Nola suitors who should outbid Phillies after NLCS Game 2 gem
Aaron Nola delivered a gem for the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS, only further affirming that these four teams need to outbid Philadelphia when he hits free agency this offseason.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
It's essentially been common knowledge at this point that Plan A for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2023-24 offseason has long been landing Shohei Ohtani. Throughout that time, the two-way Japanese superstar figured to be an asset who would bolster the lineup with one of the best bats in baseball while also giving the rotation a massive shot in the arm with a legitimate Cy Young candidate.
Ohtani's elbow injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery, however, have thrown a wrench into those plans. Now, the Dodgers look potentially like one of the most pitching-needy teams in MLB. And that makes a top-of-market arm like Aaron Nola that much more feasible for them.
Perhaps even more so than the Yankees and the perception in New York, the Dodgers have consistently been in the market of top-line players at every position whenever they've become available, whether by trade or in free agency. We've seen that with the likes of Max Scherzer, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and many more.
However, with the uncertain futures of Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias along with a rotation that was already relatively unreliable this season, the Dodgers have a dire need to bolster that aspect of the roster this offseason.
The expectation should be for LA to have at least conversations with every viable top-end starting pitcher in free agency this offseason, Nola included. And it wouldn't be surprising if their underlying desperation pushes the front office to beat the market with their checkbook.