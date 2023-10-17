MLB Insider: 5 candidates to replace Gabe Kapler as San Francisco Giants manager
The San Francisco Giants are casting a wide net in their search to replace Gabe Kepler, and that includes talking to candidates both inside and outside the organization.
The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler with one series left in the regular season, a move that shocked rival teams as Kapler is close with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
Zaidi took a chance on Kapler after he was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies. He was his handpicked candidate in San Francisco and after the 2021 season, in which the Giants won 107 games, the move looked like a resounding success. But the Giants regressed in each season since (81 wins in 2022; 79 wins in 2023) and the team made the decision to part ways.
Now, the Giants are tasked with replacing Kapler, and there are no easy answers. The team is looking for a player-friendly manager and also a candidate who will be a good recruiter in free agency. Without further ado, here are some options the team has - and will - consider.
Donnie Ecker, Texas Rangers
Donnie Ecker is currently the Texas Rangers’ bench coach and offensive coordinator, and has previously coached with the Giants and Cincinnati Reds. So there is organizational familiarity here.
Ecker has been reported as a prominent candidate for the Giants’ job, but I’m not so sure. I would not be surprised if he was granted an interview – the Giants are going to cast a wide net in their search – but I’ve heard varying things from league sources about how strong his candidacy is, which is why I’d be surprised if he was hired as their next manager.
In this search, Buster Posey is expected to have a prominent voice in addition to Zaidi and the Giants ownership group. He is believed to have a strong relationship with Ecker, so that is something that certainly bears watching.