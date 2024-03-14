MLB Rumors: Adam Duvall miss takes cheap Red Sox offseason to another level
Adam Duvall is headed back to the Atlanta Braves on a one-year, $3 million contract after spending 2023 with the Boston Red Sox. This signing once again proves that the Red Sox are being too conservative with their money.
By Curt Bishop
Things keep going from bad to worse for the Boston Red Sox this offseason.
After losing Justin Turner in free agency, the team did not replace him. In addition, they have now lost Adam Duvall, who returned to the Atlanta Braves for the third time on Thursday, signing a one-year, $3 million deal. A deal worth $3 million is certainly well within the Red Sox price range. However, they have clearly chosen not to invest in the current roster and instead focus on the future.
To make matters worse, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe revealed that the team didn't make any effort to re-sign the veteran slugger.
Red Sox offseason continues to be underwhelming
Boston's offseason was already incredibly underwhelming. They're only major addition in free agency was Lucas Giolito, who is now out for the entire 2024 season. What the Red Sox strategy is here is anybody's guess, but it's clear that they are being overly conservative with their money and not focused on winning in 2024.
The team finished in last place in the American League East last season with a record of 78-84. It was their third last place finish in the last four years, and unfortunately for Red Sox fans, it's looking like another last place finish is on the horizon.
Boston has chosen to rely on their internal options, which granted isn't necessarily a bad strategy. But they don't have a lot to build around. They added Vaughn Grissom and Tyler O'Neill in trades, but still haven't replaced Turner or Duvall.
Again, a $3 million contract is something that was completely feasible for a team looking to stay away from the luxury tax thresholds and cut down payroll. The fact that the Red Sox were unwilling to do that, much less improve their ballclub, is not going to sit well with their fans, who just want to see a competitive team and a chance to experience the electric postseason atmosphere at Fenway Park again.
Boston hasn't won a title since 2018 and they have only been to the postseason once since then.
We'll see if the Red Sox have any other moves up their sleeves, but it's looking very much like they intend to stand pat for the rest of the offseason and rely on their internal options instead.