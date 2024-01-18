MLB rumors: Astros make late break into market for coveted relief arm
Buckle up, the Houston Astros are about to ruin your day.
By Josh Wilson
Much of the baseball world is awaiting what will happen with free agent relief pitcher Josh Hader. Hader, who pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, is believed to be a domino that needs to fall for other relief pitchers in the market to get signed as well.
Where Hader ends up is a huge question, as it'll be a major add for his new team and give other teams clarity about where they need to turn for their closing pitching.
One team is about to step in and ruin it all.
Astros believed to be afterJosh Hader
Mark Feinsand published an article on the Josh Hader free agency looking at five possible fits. He listed the Rangers, Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs, and Phillies.
Now? The Astros are breaking in, with Ken Rosenthal reporting they're making a run at Hader. That's no disrespect to Feinsand's list of teams, as no one has really connected them to Hader, as most believed Hector Neris is most likely to return to Houston.
Funny enough, Neris might have pushed the Astros this way. He is rumored to want a fairly large deal, and perhaps the Astros looked at that and thought if they were going to spend that much, they might as well get the cream of the crop in Hader.
FanSided's Robert Murray reported earlier today that teams are enamored with Hader's medicals, and his very limited outings and innings pitched have kept him healthy, but did note that Hader is open to a role that features him pitching in more extended innings.