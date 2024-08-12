Dodgers gift Braves the shot in the arm they need with Mookie Betts returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed the news that their fans have been waiting for since Mookie Betts landed on the IL in mid-June. After nearly two months on the sidelines, he is officially back. He is activated off of the IL, and should be in their lineup for Monday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Dodgers are already tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League and are adding an MVP-level player to their roster.
While this is exciting news for the Dodgers, they did have to get rid of a player for Mookie to join their active roster. The Dodgers opted to make a curious decision, DFA'ing Amed Rosario, a player they just traded for at the trade deadline in the middle of arguably his best season.
Rosario suddenly becoming available is huge news for a team like the Atlanta Braves who not only could use a shake-up of sorts after an embarrassing series in Colorado but could use some infield depth.
Dodgers gift Braves potential spark at perfect time
Normally, the Braves are set at the keystone with Ozzie Albies, an All-Star, penciled into their lineup just about every day. In this cursed season, however, Albies is back on the IL and isn't expected back until sometime in September if things go well.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. was Atlanta's first choice of a roster replacement but he struggled in his first big league action. Whit Merrifield has filled in admirably, but based on how he played in Philadelphia earlier this season it's tough to project he'll continue to perform for Atlanta. With that in mind, claiming Rosario off of waivers is an easy decision to make.
Rosario being DFA'd by the Dodgers says more about their overwhelming depth than it does about Rosario himself. The 28-year-old is slashing .305/.331/.415 in 76 games this season and had three hits in his first 11 at-bats back with the Dodgers. He has especially performed well against left-handed pitching, as evidenced by his .816 OPS against southpaws.
While Rosario has not played much second base this season he does have experience in his career at the position, and can at the very least be a substantial upgrade over Luke Williams, their current backup infielder.
Not only would Rosario join the Braves hoping to run into the Dodgers in October, but he might even be looking for some revenge against the Mets, a team Atlanta is competing with in the NL Wild Card race who traded him in the Francisco Lindor deal.
Pursuing this makes too much sense for a Braves team that has to be as desperate as ever now. Rosario is far from a perfect player, but he'd absolutely be an upgrade on this roster. The fact that they wouldn't have to trade for him is just the icing on the cake.