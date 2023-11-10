MLB rumors: Braves could still face uphill climb for star pitcher despite cash-strapped incumbent team
The Atlanta Braves may be hoping to add Sonny Gray in free agency but it will take more than just money to convince the Twins pitcher to join up.
The Atlanta Braves are in the market for starting pitching this MLB offseason and Sonny Gray looks like a really strong option coming off an All-Star season in Minnesota. After all, who expects the cash-strapped Twins to be able to hang on to him?
The Braves are expected to be at the front of the line when it comes to courting Gray, even if the Phillies could also be heavily involved.
Well, there might be a snag in that plan. The 34-year-old pitcher made comments in October that seem to indicate staying in Minnesota isn't outside the realm of possibility.
“We want to go to a place where you feel wanted,” Gray said, per The Athletic. “I don’t know if this is the right thing to say before going to become a free agent, but I’ll say it because it’s honest. Money is not the ultimate factor for me. Never has been. Having said that, you want to be valued appropriately. … There are a lot of factors that go into those decisions. It’s not only me making it. As anyone who’s known me throughout the course of this year and last year, there are a lot of other things that go into it, my wife and my kids a big part of it. But I do love it here.”
Braves need to win over Sonny Gray with more than just money
When the Twins made it clear they're going to lower their payroll this offseason, it felt obvious Gray would need to depart for that to happen. But those quotes make things a bit more interesting.
It's easy to assume a player will just follow the biggest paycheck they can but comfort has value as well, especially when family is involved. Uprooting your life and moving to a new city when you don't necessarily have to isn't an easy choice.
Having said all that, the Twins have sent plenty of signals that they're not prepared to appropriately value Gray.
What it may come down to is where Gray feels the most comfort outside of Minnesota. Is that Atlanta or Philadelphia or somewhere else? That's the real question.