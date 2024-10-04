3 Brewers free agents who won't be back and why after Wild Card series collapse
By Mark Powell
The Milwaukee Brewers took what looked to be an insurmountable 2-0 lead on back-to-back pitches late in their Game 3 Wild Card series contest against the New York Mets. However, no one told Pete Alonso.
Despite a dropped popup in foul territory by Alonso in that very same inning, the Mets free agent to be quickly made up for his mistake with a line drive home run into the Milwaukee night. That very same bomb ended the Brewers season, and the American Family Field crowd knew it upon impact.
The Brewers season was a clear success story. Despite losing Craig Counsell to the rival Cubs, and trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee still won the NL Central by 10 games. Pat Murphy deserves NL Manager of the Year votes, if not the award itself. Matt Arnold has built something special in Milwaukee.
However, it's unclear exactly how many losses the Brewers roster can take. Yes, their success is sustainable, but the number of star players -- including the likes of Burnes and Josh Hader -- the Brewers have voluntarily parted ways with is eye-opening. Unfortunately for the Brew Crew, there's more to come.
Brewers should find a way out of Frankie Montas contract
The Brewers rotation needs some work, but keeping Frankie Montas on a mutual contract is unlikely to help matters. Milwaukee acquired Montas via trade from the Cincinnati Reds in a move that surprised the pitcher himself at the time.
“It’s always good when you see teams out there wanting you and believing in you,” Montas said. “I’m definitely excited.”
However, Montas time with the Brewers didn't go exactly as planned. He finished the season with a 4.84 ERA in 30 starts. He's set to make over $20 million next season, which Arnold could spend on two free agents at positions of need this winter. Surely, the Brewers can do better, especially with most of their pitching staff coming back healthy next spring.
Frankie Montas won't return because the Brewers rotation is healthy
Rhys Hoskins should join a weak free-agent market
Rhys Hoskins didn't have an elite season by any means, but much like the hero of this series Alonso, he will get paid this winter. Hoskins had an OPS of .722, which is not elite but above league average. His power is his best asset, and Hoskins is capable enough defensively just a season removed from a major injury.
Hoskins would make $18 million next season with Milwaukee. That is nothing to sneeze at, but again, the first base market is weak this coming winter. Alonso and Christian Walker are far and away the best first basemen available via free agency. Were Hoskins to opt out, odds are he'd receive a contract north of $20 million, even on a short-term deal.
The Houston Astros, for one, ought to look for an upgrade at first base despite Dana Brown's comments on Thursday. Houston lost their own Wild Card series to the underdog Detroit Tigers, and released high-profile free agent signing Jose Abreu during the season. Hoskins would signify a major upgrade this winter.
Rhys Hoskins won't return because Brewers cannot afford him.
Brewers won't keep Willy Adames
Willy Adames has been a popular trade target for the last few years, but the Brewers opted against dealing him to a contender. That turned out to be the right call, even though Milwaukee is set to lose him for next to nothing this winter. Adames is beloved in the Brewers clubhouse, but he plays a premium position. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for one, should be favored to land him in free agency.
In the Brewers final home game of the regular season, Murphy removed Adames from the contest late, essentially giving fans one last time to give him a round of applause. Brewers fans acknowledged the moment.
“It meant a lot, because all the work we’ve done over the last few years is appreciated,” said Adames,h/t MLB.com. “When the fans show you so much love like that, it’s amazing. I have a lot of respect for everybody in this clubhouse, and for the fans, too. It’s special."
Recent history suggests the Brewers cannot afford a player like Adames, and can replace him within their system. They have more young stars on the way, especially after Jackson Chourio's emergence this season.