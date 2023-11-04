MLB Rumors: Cardinals cutting ties, Red Sox clean house, sad day for Reds
- Will the Cardinals move on from multiple pitchers this offseason?
- One big Red Sox player is hitting free agency
- The Reds are moving on from a franchise icon
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Reds say goodbye to longtime first baseman Joey Votto
The 2023 MLB season ended this past Wednesday, as the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to win their first Commissioner's Trophy. With that, it means all 32 teams will have to get to work for the offseason and make some decisions before they can officially sign free agents. Within five days after the conclusion of the World Series, teams will have to decide whether or not to pick up the options on certain players' contracts.
For the Cincinnati Reds, they made a tough decision, and a sad one at that.
On Saturday, the Reds announced that they have declined first baseman Joey Votto's option, worth $20 million for the 2024 season. By making this move, the team had to pay $7 million to buy out of the contract.
As of now, Votto will not be a member of the Reds for the first time in 17 seasons.
Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall released a statement, thanking Votto for all that he has contributed to the organization for 17 years. But they said that based on the team's plans for next season, they "cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves."
In the days following the Reds' season ended, Votto said he wanted to play at least one more season. While saying he would like to return to Cincinnati, he would be open to playing for another team if the Reds were to move on from him. Well, the time has come officially for Votto.
As for who would sign him, the Toronto Blue Jays have been linked. Votto grew up in Toronto, Canada, so the fit is there.
Votto was limited to just 65 games this season due to injuries. In 208 at-bats, Votto recorded a .202 batting average, a .314 on-base percentage, a .433 slugging percentage, 14 home runs, 26 runs scored, 38 RBI, 42 hits, 62 strikeouts, and 27 walks.