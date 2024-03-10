MLB Rumors: Cubs need for Jordan Montgomery just went up a notch
The Chicago Cubs need for Jordan Montgomery just went up thanks to an injury suffered by their pitching staff.
By Mark Powell
Eventually, some team is going to have to sign Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell. As fun as this standoff may be for Scott Boras and Scott Boras alone, the rest of us are focused on Opening Day, which is just a few weeks away.
Montgomery has flirted with a few teams this offseason, most notably the Boston Red Sox. Still, that flirtation has yet to turn into any concrete contract offer. For a pitcher of Montgomery's caliber, that's surprising to say the least.
If Monty doesn't sign in Boston, perhaps the Chicago Cubs make more sense on a short-term deal. The Cubs did just sign fellow Boras client Cody Bellinger to a similar framework.
At the press conference announcing Bellinger's signing, manager Craig Counsell was seen jousting Boras regarding another one of his clients. Could Montgomery serve that purpose?
Cubs need for Jordan Montgomery just increased
It's been a tough spring for Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon, who is looking to build off his impressive second half from 2023. Taillon figures to slot in somewhere near the middle of the Cubs starting rotation, assuming he doesn't start the campaign on the injured list.
Taillon has yet to make an appearance this spring due to a series of injuries, including calf soreness and now back tightness. Considering Taillon's injury history, Counsell is right to play it safe. These games don't count after all, but Taillon does need to get a few outings in prior to the start of the regular season.
While Montgomery is an ideal target for the Cubs -- as he would fill their need for a top-of-the-rotation pitcher alongside Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga -- Chicago's front office seems perfectly fine relying on their current crop of starting pitchers.
Montgomery is too costly from their point of view, and signing two Boras clients to short-term deals offers a lot of risk, as both he and Bellinger could re-enter the market next winter. Still, the pressure is on for Chicago to find a solution if Taillon or others aren't ready for Opening Day.